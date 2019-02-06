New Gauteng police commisioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, left with Premier David Makhura and Police minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi

Pretoria - Premier David Makhura pulled no punches during the announcement of the new Gauteng police commissioner in Mamelodi this morning.



Makhura warned without making mention of any names, but by insinuating that Vusi "Khekhe" Mathibela's days are numbered.





Khekhe as he is well known in the community of Mamelodi allegedly strikes fear in the hearts of many taxi operators and business people in Mamelodi.





The 32-year-old taxi boss is accused of running an extortion ring in the township east of Pretoria which forces local entrepreneurs to pay him a protection fee.





“His days are numbered. We know he is terrorising the township.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Premier David Makhura speaks at the announcement of the new Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela in Mamelodi. Video: Sakhile Ndlazi







We are watching him and are slowly closing down on him,” he said, much to the applause of the community.





He said a solid plan is currently underway to finish Khekhe’s operation.





"I don’t want to talk too much about it, otherwise it will spoil the whole thing,” he said.





Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, was announced as the head of special forces in Gauteng and the province's commissioner.





Police minister Bheki Cele and Makhura made the announcement much to the delight of attendees.





Mawela has worked his way up through the ranks, first serving at various police stations in Gauteng as a detective commander and station commander.



