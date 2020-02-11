WATCH: EPWP members call to be insourced in march to Tshwane House









EPWP workers bring traffic to a standstill at corner of Thabo Sehume and Madiba Streets, near Tshwane House. Picture: James Mahlokwane Pretoria - Members of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) marched to Tshwane House calling on the DA-led administration to urgently start a process of insourcing the men and women who've been part of the programme for years. The Academic and Professional Staff Association (Apsa) led the group that travelled in buses to gather at Princess Park early in the morning before they took to the streets to bring traffic in the Pretoria CBD to a standstill with their demonstration. EFF members also joined the group and made a call for the City of Tshwane to open it's eyes and acknowledge that ward councillors were manipulating recruitment processes in their wards. The marchers had people watching from the roofs of their buildings as they blew whistles to indicate they were blowing the whistle on corrupt officials, who took advantage of the programme and practised nepotism. Apsa leadership said it was unfair for the City of Tshwane to give workers contracts that stipulate that they may not join unions nor take part in such public demonstrations.

Workers' representative Philip Makwala said: "We have a lot of grievances because there is a lot of wrongdoing by the City that's done to these workers.

Saying EPWP workers may not join a union is a violation to their right and freedom of association.

"We also want these workers to be treated like an integral part of the City because this kind of work will forever be important.

"It is important in fact. It therefore makes no sense that they do not know who their employer is.

"The City must absorb them so that they too could feel like employees."

Makwala said he was aware the City of Tshwane had done a first by pioneering a transparent online recruitment process that's audited to curb corruption and allegations of foul hiring processes.

However, he insisted the process did not work because ward councillors still had influence and could choose who should be absorbed.

He said the union was prepared to fight against this alleged injustice.

He also said the online system was not working.

He alleged there are people in Atteridgeville who are reporting to work in retail stores and restaurants but they are still on the EPWP system and are receiving salaries for work they're not even doing.

"Speaking to you now these workers are scared and worried they may be targeted for taking part in this march.

However, this is a legal march and that's why we have the police escorting these people.

"We are going to give the City of Tshwane 14 days to act and institute a process of insourcing these workers.

"They need to have pay slips and feel like everyone else who works for this City," he said.

