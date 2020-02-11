Pretoria - Members of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) marched to Tshwane House calling on the DA-led administration to urgently start a process of insourcing the men and women who've been part of the programme for years.
The Academic and Professional Staff Association (Apsa) led the group that travelled in buses to gather at Princess Park early in the morning before they took to the streets to bring traffic in the Pretoria CBD to a standstill with their demonstration.
EFF members also joined the group and made a call for the City of Tshwane to open it's eyes and acknowledge that ward councillors were manipulating recruitment processes in their wards.
The marchers had people watching from the roofs of their buildings as they blew whistles to indicate they were blowing the whistle on corrupt officials, who took advantage of the programme and practised nepotism.
Apsa leadership said it was unfair for the City of Tshwane to give workers contracts that stipulate that they may not join unions nor take part in such public demonstrations.