WATCH: Fewer taxis but still some transport in Mamelodi

Pretoria - There wasn't as much taxi hooting in Mamelodi on Monday morning, but contrary to what was expected there was some taxi activity. The township has two major associations, namely Mamelodi Local Long Distance Association (Mallda) and the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco). Drivers under Santaco heeded the call and switched off their engines for the day, while Mallda drivers were making a killing with abundant commuters from the Santaco strike. Although their routes slightly differ, some were quite similar. The township was a hive of activity as per usual. Some commuters looked stranded in queues, while some hitch hiked lifts.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A deserted Denlyn Shopping Taxi rank in Mamelodi. Video: Sakhile Ndlazi





Other taxi commuters flocked to the buses to get work and school.

Santaco Regional spokesperson Mack Makata said that commuters in the capital city should seek alternative transport to get to their destinations.

Makata said that they would not block the roads, but simply stay at home and not carry commuters.

“Pretoria is one of the biggest cities that is going to feel the pinch.

"It’s the administration arm of the government and it depends a lot on the working class to run it, most of which need us to get them to work.

“It’s a pity the government doesn’t see that. So we are going to make the government feel it,” Makata said.

He said that it was a pity that their commuters had to be caught in the firing line.

“We feel sorry for our commuters, but this is a means to an end.”

He said services should resume tomorrow if the department listens to their pleas.

“Should the message fall on deaf ears? We have something even bigger in store,” Makata said.

Pretoria News