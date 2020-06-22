WATCH: Fikile Mbalula tells Soshanguve taxi drivers R5 000 payment won't increase

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula remains adamant the once-off R5 000 relief payment to be paid to the industry will not increase even with prolonged strike action. Mbalula was addressing community members and taxi drivers at the Soshanguve Transfer intersection as Gauteng taxis started their shutdown across the province today refusing the R1.135 billion set aside by the government. He said no one would win from a protracted strike, as what the government had put aside was all they could afford to give out in order to assist the industry. Mbalula said because the government understood that the industry had lost billions since the start of the national lockdown, it was for this reason that the idea to offer a relief package even came about. “We’ve made it clear that the money the government is offering is not compensation and I can’t say the money we are offering is enough. But we’ve got to shape the industry so we don't find ourselves here again.”

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula addresses community members and taxi drivers at the Soshanguve Transfer intersection. Video: Goitsemang Tlhabye





Mbalula said the main issue was that the industry still needed to be formalised so that everyone from the taxi marshals, drivers, owners and commuters by way of reduced fares, are able to benefit.

“We don't want our people fighting with the police and we’re not here to tell you what to do but we are pleading with you to talk to us and not promote violence.”

“I can't go beyond R5 000 per taxi as there are other industries that have also been hard hit by this pandemic. We didn’t bring this thing, it came from hell.”

The transport minister pleaded with taxi drivers to stop incidents of violence and intimidation, stating that the government was not undermining efforts made by the industry to support them in curbing the spread of the virus and abiding by regulations set.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News