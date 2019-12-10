WATCH: Floods in Tshwane claim two lives, one missing - Dlamini-Zuma









Co-operative Governance Minister, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile in Mamelodi. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi Pretoria - The recent flash floods the City of Tshwane have claimed two lives with one reported missing. This was according to Co-operative Governance Minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who was visiting the Eerste Fabrieke, informal settlement in Mamelodi. She confirmed two people died while a mother is still missing. "From what we know, there is a mother of a child that is still missing. "The child is there, but the mother had not been found yet. They are still looking for her," Dlamini-Zuma said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Goitsemang Setlago talks to Pretoria News reporter Sakhile Ndlazi about returning to Eerste Fabrieke informal settlement in Mamelodi despite 700 shacks being wiped away on Monday. Video: Oupa Mokoena





“In Centurion, there was a body that washed up.

"They are certifying the person.

"We have one fatality that is related directly to the floods, and another was electrocuted in Soshanguve,” she said.

Dlamini-Zuma was accompanied by Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile.

They circled the township assessing the damage caused by the rain.

Over 500 displaced people were accommodated in various community halls and churches in Mamelodi as hundreds of shacks at Eerste Fabrieke informal settlement were swept away.

“Yesterday’s main activity was to rescue people… and taking those who were at risk of being drowned and washed away to safety, but there are those who refused to move away as they wanted to protect their possessions.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Co-operative Governance Minister, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile in Mamelodi. Video: Sakhile Ndlazi





"We will continue to monitor the situation as the rain is continuing,” said Dlamini-Zuma.

Maile said since 2016 informal settlements had tripled in Tshwane and Johannesburg.

“Lack of leadership and lawlessness was a big contributing factor,” he said.

In 2016 the ANC lost power in Tshwane and Johannesburg to a DA-led administration.

Pretoria News