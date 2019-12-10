Pretoria - The recent flash floods the City of Tshwane have claimed two lives with one reported missing.
This was according to Co-operative Governance Minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who was visiting the Eerste Fabrieke, informal settlement in Mamelodi.
She confirmed two people died while a mother is still missing.
"From what we know, there is a mother of a child that is still missing.
"The child is there, but the mother had not been found yet. They are still looking for her," Dlamini-Zuma said.