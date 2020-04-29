WATCH: Food relief for 30 000 families in Olievenhoutbosch

Pretoria - A massive food relief distribution initiative funded by the private sector took place in Olievenhoutbosch to help nearly 30 000 families affected by the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown. The youth yesterday descended on Walter Sisulu Primary School accompanying the elderly, the sick, the pregnant and mothers of newborn babies. The Mahlasedi foundation partnered with the Department of Social Development and local political parties to register and tag every household to receive relief. The five-day initiative was well received by scores of locals who came with cars and wheelbarrows to collect important food parcels containing mealies, rice, baking flour, sugar and other basic groceries. To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video People wait to collect food parcels in Olievenhoutbosch. Video: James Mahlokwane

Chairperson for the foundation pastor Bert Pretorius said the initiative was funded by the private sector through the Tshikululu Social Investment Trust and aims to help feed residents in the township and Cosmo City. He said a generous R33 million investment was made by the private sector to help the community that’s been severely impacted by the lockdown. He said most people were staying in their homes and as a result did not make money to feed their families.

Pretorius said: “This could not be done without the help of the Department of Social Development who made sure that we are able to register and tag every family to avoid mix ups and people taking more parcels than necessary.

“This initiative also united political parties like the ANC and the EFF who worked together to do all the registering and tagging of the entire Olievenhoutbosch for free.”

Beneficiary Betty Kekana, 67, said: “This is something truly special because we needed this help. I am the only one who has a source of income in my family. We only have my pension so something like this should not go unnoticed by the Lord. I hope he blesses these young people to keep doing this for other people and grants them many years of life.”

A proud chairperson of the ANC in ward 106 Joseph Bapela said the party was particularly proud because even foreign nationals were included, with or without legal identification documents.

“We felt like you can’t say you’re helping fight the spread of the coronavirus but you’re leaving some people out. At the end of the day they’ll take to the streets to try and make money and ultimately get exposed. We would like to thank the community for embarking on this massive initiative without wanting to be paid for all the work they did to put this together.

Pretoria News