Pretoria - It’s all systems go for Tshwane as President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the Tshwane Automotive Hub at the Ford Motor Company in Silverton.
The automotive hub will be developed on 162 hectares of land inside the Ford plant and the hub will focus on automotive component manufacturing.
The hub is an outcome of the SA Investment Conference held last year, when a pledge was made to invest in the Automotive Master Development Plan 2035.
It will help attract automotive component manufacturing companies, in line with the objectives of the Department of Trade and Industry’s Automotive Master Plan.
“This hub will bring jobs and support local business and help spur the national investor confidence” he said.
“It will also created 6700 jobs and that fills me with a great deal of pride.