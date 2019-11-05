WATCH: Ford's Tshwane Automotive Hub fills Ramaphosa with pride









President Cyril Ramaphosa in a sod-turning ceremony launching the Tshwane Automotive Hub at the Ford Motor Company in Silverton. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi Pretoria - It’s all systems go for Tshwane as President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the Tshwane Automotive Hub at the Ford Motor Company in Silverton. The automotive hub will be developed on 162 hectares of land inside the Ford plant and the hub will focus on automotive component manufacturing. The hub is an outcome of the SA Investment Conference held last year, when a pledge was made to invest in the Automotive Master Development Plan 2035. It will help attract automotive component manufacturing companies, in line with the objectives of the Department of Trade and Industry’s Automotive Master Plan. To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video President Cyril Ramaphosa in a sod-turning ceremony launching the Tshwane Automotive Hub at the Ford Motor Company in Silverton. Video: Sakhile Ndlazi

“This hub will bring jobs and support local business and help spur the national investor confidence” he said. “It will also created 6700 jobs and that fills me with a great deal of pride.

"I’m so encouraged by this,” Ramaphosa.

The Hub is also expected to lead to many other business opportunities, such as for component manufacturers in the surrounding areas of Silverton, Eersterust and Mamelodi.

The Tshwane Auto Special Economic Zone was designed to play a crucial role in facilitating inclusive and sustainable economic development.

“This will go a long way in lowering the rampant joblessness, stimulate demand and contribute to economic growth."

The metro is one of the latest auto assembly centres on the continent and the planned expansion will consolidate its role as a leading centre.

Executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said total production impact of the zone would be R6.7billion.

This is made up of a total direct impact of R2.887bn, an indirect impact of R2.231bn, and an induced impact of R1.584bn.

