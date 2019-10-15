Pretoria - Calls for foreigners camping outside the UN High Commission for Refugees to approach the Department of Home Affairs for assistance have been met with scepticism.
The group spokesperson Alice Bukuru said on Tuesday that the reluctance to seek help from the department was due to the fact that foreigners had been severely disappointed by the institution.
She was reacting to the advice by the chairperson of the portfolio committee on home affairs, Advocate Bongani Bongo, who said they should turn to home affairs for intervention.
Bukuru said the department had developed tendencies to put restrictions on foreigners who wanted to sort out their refugee status.
"The home affairs system is not good at all it does not uphold human dignity at all," she said.