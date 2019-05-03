Former residents of Schubart Park Flats in the CBD are marching to Tshwane House to submit a memorandum to mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. Picture: Thabo Madalane

Pretoria - Former residents of now dilapidated Schubart Park flats are gathered in the heart of the CBD marching to Tshwane House to submit a memorandum to executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, regarding the renovation of the building. The residents were evicted in 2011 because the buildings had been declared unsafe for human habitation.

Mokgalapa during his first State of the Capital Address mentioned plans to redevelop dilapidated Kruger Park and the Melgisedek complex into student accommodation.

Residents of Schubart Park say they do not want to lose their old residential building to students.

Chairperson of the Schubart Park Residential Committee, Ally mashimbye said: "The city has not been saying what its plans are in relation to Schubart Park.

"We know Mokgalapa can be notorious, so we do not want to wake up to news that our flats will be redeveloped into student accommodation".

Ntombiyebongo Tshabalala, a former resident mentioned that management of the alternative buildings where they were placed upon eviction are ill-treating them.

"We were placed in student accommodation and since we have been there we have been forced to live under student rules," Tshabalala said.

