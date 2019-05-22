Members of Usuthu perform at the Paul Kruger Museum in Tshwane in celebration of Africa Month. The 9th Annual African Unity for Renaissance Conference will end off with Africa Day celebrations to be held at Freedom Park on Friday. Picture: Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Unity between African states is the only way for the continent to truly achieve and complete the task of freedom and independence.



It was this idea to find ways to unite the African continent, that steered the 9th Annual African Unity for Renaissance Conference in Kameeldrift, East of Pretoria.





The three-day conference which started today gathered various developmental agencies and non-profit research groups under the theme: “Pan Africanism for the 21st Century: Innovative Paths Towards a Future Africa.”





The main speaker on the first day, Professor Abdoulaye Bathily, special advisor of the United Nations Secretary-General on Madagascar, said although African countries were partnering with different countries internationally more often, those very partnerships were not beneficial to local countries.





Bathily said the African continent was still by and large divided amongst themselves, with governments having no common strategy.





Professor Abdoulaye Bathily, special advisor of the United Nations Secretary-General in Madagascar, speaking on the importance of reviving Pan Africanism at the 9th Annual AU Renaissance Conference in Kameeldrift, Pretoria.







“It is true that recently the African Union is making progress with regards to the reforms of the commission, programme of common action, and working towards continental free trade and free movement of people.”





“All of these civil society organisations cropping up now are striving for more democracy and more participation in the political process but still everyone else is ahead of us, hence the need to strengthen and revive Pan Africanism.”





Day one featured panelists in discussions regarding governance and democracy in Africa and; women peace and security.





As well as sustainable development, focusing on implementing the continental free trade agreement by 2063 and lastly utilising Pan Africanism de-coloniality in harnessing leadership for peace.





The conference will end off with Africa Day celebrations to be held at Freedom Park on Friday.



