WATCH: George Mukhari hospital gets walk through fever screening, metal detector unit

Pretoria - The Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital has been given yet another boost to its medical artillery with the donation of a walk through Fever Screening and Metal Detector unit.

The donations to George Mukhari Hospital and the Charlotte Maxeke hospital by private companies Gijima in partnership with HIK Vision follows on the president's call for businesses and the private sector to be part of slowing the curve of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku said the virus had forced humanity to change the way it normally handled things more and more and if humanity was to survive this pandemic it meant things could not go back to the old way it was before.

"Covid-19 has given us an opportunity to fast track all the transformational changes we have been dreaming about for some time now. Things like metal detectors and being able to track who comes to the hospital is something we can do with the advent of such technology."

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video HIK Vision representative, Tim Yun explains the use of the Fever Screening detector donated to Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospitall. Video: Goitsemang Tlhabye





"We have to also thank Covid-19 for the partnerships it has brought to us because honestly as a department we could not do this alone," Masuku added.

The unit installed at the pedestrian walk-through of the hospital screens each patient's temperature and reports it to the healthcare manager.