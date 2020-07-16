WATCH: Huge Tshwane police operation to enforce level 3 compliance

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - With Covid-19 cases reaching worrying heights in Gauteng, policing authorities in the City of Tshwane embarked on an intense operation to enforce level 3 compliance and combat crime. The authorities began with operation O kae Molao in Lyttelton and it will spread across the City to ensure people were not blatantly continuing to ignore public regulations like wearing masks and social distancing themselves. Police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said the police were also taking the opportunity to combat all forms of crime taking place during these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic. The team headed out aiming to also hunt and arrest wanted suspects, raid notorious crime spots, do stop and search operations and ensure that motorists were following Covid-19 regulations in their cars. A convoy of SAPS cars, military police and the metro police demonstrated heavy police presence from the Lyttelton police station early in the morning as they headed out to some of the problematic areas.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Police spring a surprise stop and search roadblock at the Old Johannesburg Road and Hendrik Verwoerd Avenue intersection in Lyttelton. Video: James Mahlokwane





Motorists and pedestrians were stunned when the police swiftly shutdown the busy intersection of the Old Johannesburg Road and Hendrik Verwoerd Avenue for a speedy stop and search operation.

In adrenaline rushing intensity the police stopped at the intersection of the Old Johannesburg Road and Sarel Baard Road, searching cars and all informal traders and looking for any and all hidden illegal products in their possession or that may be hidden in their stock.

A convoy led by colonel Nishan Moodley of the Sunnyside police shutdown the Rooihuiskraal Road and Panorama Road in the Reeds, enforcing lockdown and checking that motorists were wearing masks while searching cars and delivery bikers on the side of the road.

A suspect who was posing as an informal trader selling shoes dumped his stock, including illegal boxes of Sharp cigarettes and fled the scene.

Police find illegal cigarettes during a search. Picture: James Mahlokwane





The police said this was why they raid informal traders to ensure that they were not taking advantage of the lockdown by selling prohibited products like alcohol and cigarettes at high prices since they’ve become in demand since lockdown.

The police said the raid was supposed to be intense and surprising so that criminals could not see them coming and by the time they started searching, they’re stuck in their cars and those on foot are stuck at their post.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News