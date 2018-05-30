People gather at KT Motobatse Hall in Soshanguve for the memorial service of ward 37 councillor Siphiwe Montlha. Picture: James Mahlokwane

Pretoria - Hundreds of ANC members gathered at KT Motobatse Hall in Soshanguve for the memorial service of ward 37 councillor Siphiwe Montlha who was shot and killed outside his home last Tuesday night.





Montlha's murder shocked numerous Soshanguve residents and ANC members who could not understand why someone would shoot the councillor and drive away without taking his possession.





Numerous motorists took all the space outside the community hall with their cars while various media houses also made their way into the venue to document the service.





Community residents wearing ANC branded clothes and colours sang struggle songs alongside members of the South African Communist Party, who also came to pay their last respects.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video People gather at KT Motobatse Hall in Soshanguve for the memorial service of ward 37 councillor Siphiwe Montlha. Video: James Mahlokwane

Members of Tshwane emergency services, the police and workers from the correctional services department arrived at the venue to form part of the audience.





Last week, Soshanguve ANC cadres said they could not imagine Montlha in any dispute that would make someone kill him. They described him as a man who always put his people and community first.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the police were investigating a case of murder and attempted murder after the councillor was shot and another man survived the attack.

Meanwhile, Tshwane ANC Caucus spokesperson Lesego Makhubela said the party did not want to speculate if Montlha's murder was a political killing or a genuine crime.

Makhubela said the ANC was saddened by what happened and was now mourning the death of a leader who was an organic product of the movement.

He said Montlha served his community from an early age with absolute dedication and commitment.

According to the ANC, Montlha was asked by the ANC and the community to stand for councillor in the ward in 2011 for the local government elections.







