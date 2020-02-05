Pretoria - Hundreds of children from nearby schools in Tshwane joined Nal'ibali at the national World Read Aloud Day celebration as it attempted to break its read-aloud record of reading the same story to 2 million children.
The celebration was held at the Es'kia Mphahlele Community Library in Pretoria Central and "Generations The Legacy" actress and Nal’ibali’s 2020 ambassador Manaka Ranaka was invited together with story-author, literacy activist and expert, Lorato Trok.
The young boys and girls read "A Day to Remember", a book by Trok, and listened to her as she read the book in Setswana.
Ranaka told the children to never shy away from reading anything.
She said reading was an important tool they would have to use as adults which was why they needed to start very early in the lives.