WATCH: Hundreds of Tshwane schoolchildren at World Read Aloud Day celebration









Hundreds of children from nearby schools in Tshwane joined Nal'ibali at the national World Read Aloud Day celebration at the Es'kia Mphahlele Community Library. Picture: Chelsea Ntuli Pretoria - Hundreds of children from nearby schools in Tshwane joined Nal'ibali at the national World Read Aloud Day celebration as it attempted to break its read-aloud record of reading the same story to 2 million children. The celebration was held at the Es'kia Mphahlele Community Library in Pretoria Central and "Generations The Legacy" actress and Nal’ibali’s 2020 ambassador Manaka Ranaka was invited together with story-author, literacy activist and expert, Lorato Trok. The young boys and girls read "A Day to Remember", a book by Trok, and listened to her as she read the book in Setswana. Ranaka told the children to never shy away from reading anything. She said reading was an important tool they would have to use as adults which was why they needed to start very early in the lives.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Manaka Ranaka speaks to children on World Read Aloud Day celebration at the Es'kia Mphahlele Community Library. Video: Chelsea Ntuli





Head of Content and Learning Vanashree Pinto said last year they reached 1.5 million children across the country.

She said they ran one of the biggest campaigns for World Read Aloud Day according to LitWorld which is an international NPO addressing global literacy.

Community and Social Development Services MMC Sakkie Du Plooy said it was important to get children in libraries and thought this was the best way to do it.

He sent a message to children that they should come to libraries often and explore new worlds through books and become leaders with vast knowledge.

“Our children are so used to social media that they don't always read.

Libraries are there for books and are used for students who come here to study and we are very happy that they were able to extend the usage of the library,” he said.

He said the library was always quiet and he loved that children that came for the important event and had fun while learning.

Pretoria News