Advocate Thuli Madonsela speaks about a rose named after her. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi Pretoria - Upon accepting a rose named after her, former Public Protector, Advocate Thuli Madonsela likened the flower to a woman. “It’s very misleading this rose. It looks fragile and vulnerable but it is very strong at the end of the day. "That is a woman for you, misleading in a sense that they look fragile but they are very strong especially together,” she said. In recognition of her work as a champion for social justice, Madonsela has been honoured with a rose named for her. According to Anja Taschner, of Ludwig’s Roses, the public had been asking them to name a rose after Madonsela for some years, but they held back while she was still in public office.

That all changed when Madonsela was appointed Professor of Law, holding a chair in social justice at Stellenbosch University.

The rose chosen for Thuli Madonsela produces masses of fragrant deep pink blooms with glowing white outer petals.

“I don’t know whether the rose chose her, or she chose the rose," said Anja.

“When I heard that Adv Madonsela would be speaking at Val de Vie estate in Paarl I arranged to meet her beforehand bearing a huge bouquet of roses in every colour.

‘Unknown to her, we included a new rose that my father, Ludwig, and I thought would be perfect for her, and without any prompting, she went straight for that rose.

"I didn’t even have to point it out to her.’



The 'Thuli Madonsela' rose is one of the new Stamina roses, that is disease resistant, hardy, and stands up to our climatic variations.

It is a hybrid tea rose that grows to chest height but performs like a floribunda rose by producing endless clusters of pickable blooms.



The glowing pink of the blooms, says Anja, embodies Madonsela’s feminine energy while the white symbolises truth, which is manifested in peace, clarity and integrity.

