Pretoria - Upon accepting a rose named after her, former Public Protector, Advocate Thuli Madonsela likened the flower to a woman.
“It’s very misleading this rose. It looks fragile and vulnerable but it is very strong at the end of the day.
"That is a woman for you, misleading in a sense that they look fragile but they are very strong especially together,” she said.
In recognition of her work as a champion for social justice, Madonsela has been honoured with a rose named for her.
According to Anja Taschner, of Ludwig’s Roses, the public had been asking them to name a rose after Madonsela for some years, but they held back while she was still in public office.