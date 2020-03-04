WATCH: John Steenhuisen says Tshwane's Katlego Mathebe used as excuse to collapse council

Pretoria - Tshwane council Speaker Katlego Mathebe has been used by both the ANC and EFF as a "convenient excuse" to collapse council meetings, said the DA interim leader John Steenhuisen. Addressing the media at the Sammy Marks Square mayoral boardroom, he said: "So the Speaker is being used as a convenient excuse to collapse council meetings. So if it is not the Speaker and you put somebody else there I can tell you that they will find another reason why the meeting should be collapsed." He was speaking ahead of the much-anticipated media briefing by Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Lebogang Maile regarding the leadership crisis in Tshwane. Steenhuisen said his party councillors were told by people within the ANC of the imminent move by Maile to take over the municipality in line with Section 139 of the Constitution.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video DA interim leader John Steenhuisen addresses the media at Sammy Marks Square. Video: Jacques Naude/ African News Agency





According to Steenhuisen, should Maile go ahead and invoke the constitutional intervention it would be tantamount to an abuse of power on his part.

He said Section 139 was never crafted for the purpose in which Maile was "heading towards using it here in this province".

"I want to make it very clear that we will resist a Section 139 intervention by Maile. And if we need to take that matter on review to court we will be prepared to do," he said.

He pointed fingers at the ANC in Tshwane for driving an agenda to render council as "dysfunctional so that Maile the MEC for Cogta can intervene in the municipality".

He accused the ANC of wanting to get back into power in the city through the backdoor.

"If you have a majority. If you want to take control of the council bring your candidates, whether you are from the EFF or whether you are from the ANC to the floor of council and follow the processes laid out in the System's Act about how we go about electing," he said.

He expressed concerns about the impact of political instability in the metro on the residents, saying they bear the brunt of a situation "where there is no mayor, there is no city manager and there is no clear direction on the way forward".

"This is obviously not a satisfactory state of affairs. There has been a great deal of frustration shared by the DA and colleagues who have been in government here and particularly what is being seen as a deliberate strategy to collapse council meetings, to prevent those council meeting from being able to do what the systems and structures act says those meetings should be doing," he said.

He said the DA was prepared to go into a council meeting because it has an "excellent" mayoral candidate in Randall Williams to contest for the position.

Williams said: "Since November there has been a worrying situation developing in the City of Tshwane where the council as a whole is prevented from delivering services to the rest of Tshwane.

"This is a situation which is not tenable."

He said the sole reasons why the ANC and EFF continued to walk out of the council chamber was because of their hatred towards Mathebe.

"They are not collapsing council because of maladministration or any other sound reason but for the mere fact that they dislike someone," Williams said.

ANC regional chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa said it was not true that his party collapsed council because it has no capacity to collapse governance.

"The ANC as the main opposition has no capacity to collapse council meetings alone.

"The ANC has since June 2019 taken a position to call for a motion of no confidence in the Speaker Katlego Mathebe amongst others," he said.

He labelled Mathebe "a constitutional delinquent and a law unto herself", adding that she must be removed from her position.

"Since 2019, the ANC has been staging walkouts as a protest against the Speaker and her unconstitutional decisions to deny democracy in council.

"Opposition parties stage walkouts when they are unhappy," he said.

He said the DA must take responsibility for failing to govern the city and reiterated a proposal by the ANC to form what he called a Metro Unity Government.

"There are seven parties in council and the ANC is proposing that the parties forward at least a representative each to form a Metro Unity Government proportionally, so that council continues without any further hindrance," Maepa said.

