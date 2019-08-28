CEO of Umso Construction fills up a pothole during the launch of the rehabilitation of Solomon Mahlangu Road. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi

Pretoria - Wednesday saw the official launch by Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Jacob Mamabolo, of the multi-million upgrading and rehabilitation project for Road K69 (Solomon Mahlangu) in Mamelodi. Addressing a packed Ikageng Hall in Mamelodi east, Mamabolo said the project aims to improve safety for motorists and extend the lifespan by of the road by 25 years.

Upon completion, the road will serve as an important link between Mamelodi and the N4, whilst also serving as an alternative road thus stimulating the socio-economic growth in the Mamelodi area through the provision of a modern integrated public transport system.

“Upon completion, the road is expected to reduce travel times as well as provide improved transportation of people, goods and services across Mamelodi and neighboring areas,” said Mamabolo.

The R285 million project is expected to take 24 months.

According to Umso Construction’s, Tollo Nkosi, upon completion the road will include a south and northbound dual carriageway, four bridges over the railway line, pedestrian facilities as well as a taxi bay.

An estimated 13km starting from Mahube all the way to the intersection of the N4.

The scope of the construction work includes reconstruction of the existing gravel shoulder, asphalt surfacing and drainage improvements.

Mamabolo added that the construction project would provide opportunities for skills development and provide economic empowerment to various small and emerging contractors in the region.

Ward councilor Seabelo Marishane welcomes the much needed rehabilitation process and said it was going to go a long way in saving lives and easing congestion.

So far 37 people have died this year on that road.

