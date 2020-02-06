Onthatile Magagula, 18, appeared in court with family members and a lawyer, unlike her previous appearance where she stood with her father.
Magagula was released on warning, despite the investigating officer voicing concern for her safety due to the perceived threat after the community’s outrage.
Constable Lebogang Matshila of the Ga-Rankuwa police told the court the altercation between the learners on January 30 was captured on video, which went viral on social media.
Matshila said according to the victim Keleabetswe Maboe, 18, Magagula approached her while she was in the company of a friend and waiting for her transport to fetch her after school.