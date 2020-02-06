WATCH: Learner released on warning for alleged assault on classmate









Onthatile Magagula leaving the court yesterday. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye Pretoria - The Modiri Secondary School learner who allegedly assaulted a classmate was released on warning yesterday in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court. Onthatile Magagula, 18, appeared in court with family members and a lawyer, unlike her previous appearance where she stood with her father. Magagula was released on warning, despite the investigating officer voicing concern for her safety due to the perceived threat after the community’s outrage. Constable Lebogang Matshila of the Ga-Rankuwa police told the court the altercation between the learners on January 30 was captured on video, which went viral on social media. Matshila said according to the victim Keleabetswe Maboe, 18, Magagula approached her while she was in the company of a friend and waiting for her transport to fetch her after school.

Maboe said Magagula asked her why she was talking about her, and despite denying this proceeded to pour a bowl of milk over her.

“She told her (Magagula) that she knew she would not do anything to her, because she was the boss.”

Magagula then went to her friend to fetch a bottle of milk and poured it over her head. The teenager allegedly tried to run towards her friend who ran away, but grabbed her bottle of milk and poured it over Magagula.

“She said Magagula grabbed her by the neck and pushed her against a wall. Thereafter she punched her and slapped her in the face.”

“I’ve heard people in the community talking, and I fear for her safety in case they would want to retaliate,” the constable said.

Despite this, the lawyer insisted that Magagula be released, as she had to prepare for her school disciplinary hearing on Monday.

He also dismissed the investigating officer’s plea for the accused not to be released, stating that the officer had failed to bring to court any petition or statement from the community of the alleged outcry should she be released.

Social activism groups #NotInMyName and #TotalShutdown said they were unhappy with the lack of consideration for the victim’s family and the victim, whom they said was still battling to cope after the incident.

The groups said they would be at the school to ensure that the disciplinary hearing Magagula will be facing on Monday goes off without a hitch.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi suspended Magagula from the school and disbanded the school governing body.

The matter will return to court on February 12.

