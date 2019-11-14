WATCH: Lieutenant-general Zola Dabula takes over SA Military Health Service









Outgoing Lieutenant-general Aubrey Phegelelo Sedibe hands over command of the SA Military Health Service to Lieutenant-General Zola Wiseman Songo Dabula. Picture: James Mahlokwane Pretoria - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) hosted a change of command parade in welcoming Lieutenant-general Zola Wiseman Songo Dabula to the helm of the SA Military Health Service. Hundreds of spectators and solders gathered at the Thaba Tshwane Military Sport Club to witness Dabula take over the reigns from outgoing Leieutenant-general Aubrey Phegelelo Sedibe. This followed the promulgation of the promotions of general officers and flag officers in the SANDF as appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on November 1. The parade was in the form of a Battalion in Review, comprising the South African Military Health Service Personnel. Cannons were fired while parachutists impressed the audience that sat beside Bishop of Saint Engenas Zion Christian Church, Engenas Lekganyane.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Cannons are fired as Zola Wiseman Songo Dabula takes the helm of the SA Military Health Service. Video: James Mahlokwane





Dabula was born in 1956 in the Eastern Cape, where he did his primary and secondary education.

He started his degree (MBchB) at the University of Natal in 1976.

He was an underground operative for Umkhonto weSizwe, the military wing of the African National Congress, the liberation movement of South Africa into which he was recruited in 1972.

Sedibe said Dabula comes in when times are tough and there are budget cuts everywhere, but, he said, this was a time that he must show great courage to provide service that will improve the lives of the SANDF masses.

Sedibe thanked everyone who's been supportive during his time as the leader of the Military Health Services.

He said he was happy that he was leaving this military wing in the safe and capable hands of Dabula.

Dabula accepted the responsibility that came with the position that was previously held by Sidibe and said he was ready to set a good example to all the soldiers who will be under his command.

Pretoria News