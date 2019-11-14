Pretoria - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) hosted a change of command parade in welcoming Lieutenant-general Zola Wiseman Songo Dabula to the helm of the SA Military Health Service.
Hundreds of spectators and solders gathered at the Thaba Tshwane Military Sport Club to witness Dabula take over the reigns from outgoing Leieutenant-general Aubrey Phegelelo Sedibe.
This followed the promulgation of the promotions of general officers and flag officers in the SANDF as appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on November 1.
The parade was in the form of a Battalion in Review, comprising the South African Military Health Service Personnel.
Cannons were fired while parachutists impressed the audience that sat beside Bishop of Saint Engenas Zion Christian Church, Engenas Lekganyane.