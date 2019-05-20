Atteridgeville parents struggle to get access to the local centre for online registration for grades 1 and 8. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye

Pretoria - Even though the registration process was "smooth-sailing" for parents lucky enough to have Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi and his team monitoring their centres for the start of the online application period, parents at the Atteridgeville centre were still standing in queues outside until late in the morning. With the online application system for 2020, grade 1 and 8 pupils registration having gone live officially at 8am on Monday, Lesufi and departmental representatives launched the system this time at the Diepsloot Youth Centre.

Tweets and reports show departmental officials hard at work to assist Diepsloot community members who descended on the centre, especially the elderly and those without any data.

However upon arrival at the centre in Atteridgeville, west of Tshwane, parents could be seen huddled in groups outside trying to assist each other with their phones.

While a snake-like queue of parents stood outside the locked gate of the centre, with them complaining about the lack of service.

Upon requesting to speak to a departmental official responsible for the running of the centre, a lady who said she was not authorised to speak to the media, indicated, however, that the system was working on and off.

Parents standing in the queue or sitting under whatever shade they could find said nothing had been working since some arrived as early as 5am to get in.

A heavily pregnant Falen Malefa, who came to register her child for grade 1 said they had been waiting since early morning to be let in.

“They told us the problem is all over the province, hence the system was slow and nothing more. The least they could have done is come outside and help those with phones or data but instead, they’re just sitting inside.”

Elizabeth Mlhongo, who came to register her four grandchildren said they were hungry and tired as they arrived as early as 5am, while officials only pitched at 9am only to tell them of a slow system.

As soon as the gates were briefly openedparents could be seen jostling and arguing to get in.

