WATCH: Mabopane Taxi Rank eerily quiet with drivers pleading for sanitisers, gloves

Pretoria - The usually busy Mabopane Taxi Rank was eerily quiet on Friday morning with less than eight taxis and few commuters. This was as the country entered its first day of a countrywide lockdown for 21 days in line with a call by President Cyril Ramaphosa for people to stay at home to avoid contracting the coronavirus. There was no sight of informal traders, who usually ply their trade in the vicinity. Taxi operators said they were determined to comply with the government regulations that limited the number of commuters in a taxi. However, they expressed disappointment that the government was not coming on board to purchase and distribute sanitisers and gloves at the rank.

They said they can't afford the products and wanted the government to subsidise them.

Commuters, who occupied the taxis, had no one to sanitise their hands.

Taxi driver Mpho Modiba pleaded with the government to distribute sanitisers and gloves at the taxi rank.

"It is our cry that government must come and assist us. Give us sanitisers and gloves. We don't have anything here," he said.

His colleague Baleseng Galetlhoboge bemoaned the fact that transporting a limited number of people affected their daily income.

"We are accommodating at least eight commuters in a taxi and that does not benefit us.

"The money we make goes to petrol. We are here to sacrifice for people who are going to work," he said.

Another taxi operator Komape Bopape said it would take time for people to get used to the situation.

"It is not nice, but we are just accepting the situation as it is because it is a national crisis," he said

He said taxi drivers were pushing hard to adjust because "we want to keep ourselves safe and also contribute to the safety of others.''

He, however, lamented the fact that the lockdown would hit them hard in the pocket as they won't be making their normal income.

"As taxi drivers, our incomes are determined by our customers. If your taxi has not operated for a day it means you are not going to make an income," he said.

