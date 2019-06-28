Gauteng Premier David Makhura at Mamelodi Day Hospital. Picture: Rapula Moatshe

Pretoria - The situation at Mamelodi Day Hospital is chaotic and is moving towards a state of being like a mortuary, said Gauteng Premier David Makhura. This was during his surprise visit to the hospital to inspect the level of service delivery.

The hospital is where a 76-year-old patient from Eersterus, Martha Marais, was tied to the benches of the waiting area last month.

Makhura was told about poor services and a lack of respect from the hospital staff.

Water leaks inside the toilets and allegations of missing patient's files were among the bitter complaints aired by the community.

They also griped about long queues, forcing patients to wait for at least three hours before they could receive medical attention.

Makhura, who was accompanied by Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku and other government officials, described the situation at the hospital as being chaotic, likening it to a mortuary.

"I have been here during the election campaign and people told me that Mamelodi hospital is like a mortuary. I can see that, but at least I haven't seen dead people so far.

"But you can see the level of chaos," he said.

Makhura said some of the problems about patients' files were because of a manual filing system, adding the government wanted to digitalise filing as a solution.

"Some of these problems the MEC will sort out in a very shorter space of time.

"Some problems relate to the infrastructure capacity. There are a million people that are being served here," he said.

He said his administration ought to put in place the service delivery model that worked.

"It starts with the leadership. There is an acting CEO at this hospital and in the next 100 days in all hospitals in Gauteng there will be no acting CEO," he said.

Masuku said changing staff attitude towards patients was not going to happen overnight.

"I have been here over a period of time and I am still going to come.

"We are dealing with issues of correcting the attitudes and also uplifting the staff morale," he said.

