WATCH: Mamelodi flood victims finally get new home in Mooiplaats

Pretoria - Displaced residents from Eerste Fabrieke informal settlement in Mamelodi have one less thing to worry about after they were moved to their new humble abodes today. Their homes at Eerste Fabrieke informal settlement were wiped out by flash floods early in December 2019, leaving about 1000 people displaced. Subsequently they took refuge at various churches and community halls around Mamelodi with the majority being housed at Mamelodi West Baptist Church. They were promised they could leave the church by the end of January and even that was a two-week delay from the initial agreement with Premier David Makhura. But all of that was forgotten today as beneficiaries erected their shacks at Lethabong informal settlement in Mooiplaats.

Their representative Thulani Ndlovu said it was good to see a sense of belonging and placement from the displaced residents.

“To see families come together and build their shacks together with a smile. It might not mean much to most people, but it means the world to them,” he said.

He also thanked the provincial government for finally giving them land.

“It’s been a long and treacherous journey of lies, promises, and fulfillment.

"But the government came through and we want to thank them,” he said.

Each beneficiary was issued a paper, from the City of Tshwane to show the rightful ownership.

More than 12 people were moved today and more will continue to be moved throughout the week.

City spokesperson, Selby Bokaba said their plans to move the displaced people at the weekend were scattered by a group calling itself the business forum and they are demanding a stake in the project.

"The main contractor had offered them some stake but they are saying it is insufficient and they want us as the City to extend the scope of the project so that they could benefit and that has delayed the process of relocating the flood victims," Bokaba said.

Pretoria News