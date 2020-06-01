WATCH: Mamelodi school clean, disinfect classrooms for reopening

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Schools in Mamelodi are making progress in preparation to reopen on June 8 after much uncertainty from the Department of Education. Schools according to the department were suppose to open today, but it emerged that most of them were not ready. One school that was particularly at hard work since the morning was Dr I.M. Monare Primary School in Mamelodi west. Staff and volunteers are cleaning and disinfecting classrooms while also placing desks and chairs in accordance to the social distancing regulations. From early morning, teachers rolled up their sleeves for the final preparations for opening next week.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Staff and volunteers clean and disinfect classrooms at Dr I.M. Monare Primary School in Mamelodi west. Video: Sakhile Ndlazi

Deputy principal Thomas Nchabeleng said they’ve been ready since last week and we’re just creating even more space. “We’ve been ready and received all the PPEs. Today we are just creating more space and finalising,” he said.

Further afield at Kutumela Molefe Primary School near Bronkhorstspruit, teachers were also hard at work. According to chairperson of the SGB Solomon Gamede, 98% of teachers attended and they were given PPE, sanitisers and temperatures were taken.

“Classes are marked for social distance at 1.5m and we prepared 12 classes. We are expecting 210 learners,” he said.

Schools reopened only for management teams, teachers and non-teaching staff for instruction on health and safety measures, to finish cleaning and focus on supply-chain matters.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said the reopening of schools had to be postponed at the 11th hour because some were not ready to operate.

"Due to last minute changes, on Saturday we had a meeting with the CEM (council of education ministers) and union bodies. The decision we took on Saturday forced me to do a series of consultations on Sunday," Motshekga said, apologising for the postponement.

She had engaged heads of department, teacher unions, school governing bodies, NGOs and organisations working with children who had special needs.

Deputy principal Thomas Nchabeleng of Dr I.M. Monare Primary School in Mamelodi west shows their PPE equipment. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi

"On Saturday, we met and we received three critical reports - one on the state of readiness. We also received a report from Rand Water.

"I also had to receive reports from different provinces. Based on those reports, it was clear the sector was at different stages of readiness," said Motshekga.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.







** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News