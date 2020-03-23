WATCH: Mamelodi West Baptist Church suspends services

Pretoria - The Mamelodi West Baptist Church has suspended services for a month, in light of the spread of Covid-19 . The church continues to host about 60 homeless flood victims, which makes it difficult for them to keep their social distance. According to Pastor Thembelani Jentile the reality of the situation is that the infection rate is expected to increase exponentially going forward, thus making social distancing and people density management crucial to containing the spread of Coronavirus, especially prevention of its spread among vulnerable groups. “It is our conviction that the church must never be the source of infection and sickness, but of life and health. "In addition, our church continues to host about 60 homeless flood victims, which will make it difficult for our church to keep the social distance measures,” he said.

Their focus will now be on the ministry to our community and fellowship in home cells.

The church will keep channels of communication with members open in order to keep everyone informed and updated about the situation.

“We refer members to the March 18 2020 statement with regard to weddings and funerals.

"Two cleaning companies have already started with fumigation and the cleaning of the main auditorium,” he said.

The flood victims have been squashed in a three-room building next to the church.

Earlier this year, around 100 of the flood victims demanded that Gauteng Premier David Makhura consider them during his State of the Province Address, as they have now been waiting months to be relocated.

