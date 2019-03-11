Pretoria - A 36-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of Matwetwe lead actor Sibusiso Khwinana made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday morning. Scores of media personnel flooded court 16 where the suspect, Swahili speaking, appeared on charges murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and contravention of the Immigrant Act.

The matter has been postponed to May 17th for further investigation.

An order was granted against the media taking photographs and video footage in court as the suspect had not yet gone through an identity parade.

Accused lawyer, Riaan du Plessis, said he discussed the matter of the photos and the accused confirmed that no identity parade had been done.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane addresses media after the court appearance. Picture: Rudzani Matshili





Du Plessis said publishing photos of the accused would jeopardise the case.

The accused’s name may also not be published as finding his pictures on social media would be easy.

Khwinana’s life was cut short two weeks ago during an apparent robbery, while he was waiting for transport in Arcadia.

The 25-year-old rising star from Soshanguve Block M was fatally stabbed in the chest by robbers who took his cellphone.

He was stabbed while trying to fight back. At the time of the incident, Khwinana was with his friend Tebatso Mashishi, who stars alongside him in the hit film.

Immediately after the murder of the actor, a multi-disciplinary task team comprising of crime intelligence, detectives and forensic experts was activated.

Hundreds of people on Saturday gathered to bid farewell to Khwinana, among them Arts and Culture Department director general Vusi Mkhize, Premier David Makhura and the Speaker of Tshwane Council Katlego Mathebe.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: “There’s nothing that stops the state from conducting an identity parade after the appearance of the person.

"Remember the suspect was arrested and the law states within 48 hours must be brought before court so hence he has appeared today and thereafter we will be pushing the process of an identity parade.”

Pretoria News