WATCH: March to Union Buildings to commemorate World Homeless Day in Tshwane









A group of about 100 people marched from Church Square to the Union Buildings to commemorate World Homeless Day. Picture: Chelsea Ntuli Pretoria - Various non-profit organisations took to the streets of the Pretoria CBD to commemorate World Homeless Day. A group of about 100 people marched from Church Square to the Union Buildings. God The Founder's Centre for Homeless' Kopano Manyano said they gathered today to create opportunities for homeless people and make people realise they were worthy of being part of the community. "We are also celebrating that the homelessness policy has been passed. "So this is a celebration, a commemoration and an awareness which is why I say that we are here to show solidarity and we are here to remove the vain of ignorance that homeless people are dirty or thieves," he said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A group of about 100 people marched from Church Square to the Union Buildings to commemorate World Homeless Day. Video: Chelsea Ntuli





Tshwane Homelessness Forum said they wanted to give special attention to the remembrance of the individuals that were murdered this year during the month of June in Muckleneuk and surrounding areas.

The Forum also said they want people to take notice of the recently approved Street Homelessness Policy for the City of Tshwane, to the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders in terms of the policy and the re-commitment of all the partners to finding pathways out of homelessness.

Chairperson of the Tshwane Homelessness Forum, Joel Mayephu, said in a statement that all communities were invited to participate in the World Homeless Day in Tshwane.

"We are calling on all people who call Tshwane home to participate in World Homeless Day as we seek to create awareness around issues of homelessness to reduce its stigmatisation and to ensure Tshwane is truly a home for all," he said.

Pretoria News