Pretoria - Various non-profit organisations took to the streets of the Pretoria CBD to commemorate World Homeless Day.
A group of about 100 people marched from Church Square to the Union Buildings.
God The Founder's Centre for Homeless' Kopano Manyano said they gathered today to create opportunities for homeless people and make people realise they were worthy of being part of the community.
"We are also celebrating that the homelessness policy has been passed.
"So this is a celebration, a commemoration and an awareness which is why I say that we are here to show solidarity and we are here to remove the vain of ignorance that homeless people are dirty or thieves," he said.