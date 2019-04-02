Various clan leaders and political parties marched to the Union Buildings to submit a memorandum, pleading with President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in releasing AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo. Picture: Thabo Madalane

Pretoria - Various clan leaders and political parties marched to the Union Buildings on Tuesday afternoon to submit a memorandum, pleading with President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in releasing AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo. Dalindyebo has been detained in jail since 2015 after he was found guilty of assault, arson, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice following punishment he administered to some of his subject matters when they appeared before his traditional court.

He was initially sentenced to 15 years in jail but managed to get three years shaved off his sentence to 12 years in prison.

Prince Mthunzi Ngwenyama who was among those who are aggrieved by the arrest of the king has called for Dalindyebo’s release to be taken seriously

“When a king is taken away from his people, it means the entire clan is tied up because there is nothing they can do without their leader. Therefore, we plead with the president to help release our king because he was arrested illegitimately,”

After the marchers waited for a short while to be attended to, the office of the presidency warmly received the memorandum and promised to respond to it in seven working days.

In the past, it was reported that Dalindyebo had an unpleasant relationship with former president Jacob Zuma, this came after he allegedly embarrassed Zuma in public on occasion.

According to some marchers they believe that his sentencing was politically motivated because he had joined another political party.

In closing Ngwenyama added that they chose to march because this issue is close to their hearts.

“Today we are commemorating the day when struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela left us to go to her final resting place, we decided on this day because before she passed on she was in support of the release of the king.”

