Dick and Sarah Sekoma, 39 and 38 respectively who were killed in the Mountain View train crash. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi

A joint memorial service is currently underway for three of the four victims that were killed during a train collision in Mountain View. The Forward in Faith Church in Soshanguve Block M is packed to the rafters with friends and family.

Dick and Sarah Sekoma, 39 and 38 respectively lost their lives while on route to register their eldest child at the Tshwane University of Technology to study auditing.

A host stories were told about the affectionate couple.

Family representative Tsakane Nkumane, described them as loving and supportive towards each other and more importantly to their kids.

“They were the epitome of what and how love should be,” she said. They also loved people and that was evident in the big family they had,” she said.

Mourners sing at a memorial service for three of the four victims that were killed during a train collision in Mountain View. Video: Sakhile Ndlazi

The couple leaves behind six children including Boitumelo 18, Paulinah 16, David 12, Sonia 9, Brendan 6 and Gontse 3.

The eldest daughter Boitumelo cried uncontrollably causing a ripple effect on the younger Paulinah and Brendan.

Samuel Baloyi’s widower has been released early from hospital after the accident, to bury her husband.

She sat in crutches as she fought back the tears while stories of her husband were being told.

Neighbour and friend Sophy Malepeng described Samuel as a funny and carefree man who always asked him for money.

“I will miss the good old days were Ntate Sam asked me for money. He liked bothering me. Saying the more you give the more you gain,” she chuckled.

His widower stared down for most of the proceedings.

Last week the Rail Safety Agency released a damning preliminary report on the crash which reflected that a communication breakdown and the use of manual signalling were the cause of the crash.

The report also stated that the signalling system had issues since November last year.

Both trains were travelling along the same line on the Pretoria-Mabopane route when they crashed into each other.

Pretoria News