Acting Tshwane Executive Mayor Abel Tau, centre, at the men's dialogue at Tshwane House. Picture: Rapula Moatshe Pretoria - Men must accept being called trash until they can demonstrate they have changed their abusive ways, said the acting Tshwane Executive Mayor Abel Tau yesterday. He was speaking as part of the panelists, who participated in the men's dialogue event hosted at Tshwane House Council Chamber. The dialogue was hosted during the time when the country continued to observe 16 days of activism against the abuse of women and children. Tau strongly condemned violence against women and children, saying men must stand up against the scourge. "Statistics as they are point to the fact that men are perpetrators.

"We need to own up as men and say we are trash if my brother is still trash.

"The diversion that we create is that there are still good men out there," he said.

He said men must stop brushing aside the truth that they were not abusive to women and children.

"If it (the truth) touches the nerve then it is fine, it will spur us into action. Let's accept that we are trash until such time that we can demonstrate that we are not trash," Tau said.

Senior officials from the City's health department Kwena Nkoko warned against painting all men with the same brush by accepting the phrase that "men are trash".

He said the society risked falling into the trap of "generalising" once it started to label all men as trash without attaching context to it.

"We need to be careful as a society... Let's not solve one problem by creating another problem," he said.

Nkoko denounced the scourge of violence against women and children, encouraging men to actively participate in the dialogue aimed at changing their abusive behaviour.

Dennis Mamabolo from the SAPS's Men for Change said: "In this very society that we are living in now it is painful to know that out there is a child and a woman who is abused and ends up being murdered.

"We encourage all men to come forward and say not in my name and that we are tired with what is happening to our women and children."

He said his forum was started in 2016 with the aim of eradicating gender-based violence against women and children.

From time to time the forum organised workshops for men and encouraged them not to bottle up their feelings.





He said police nowadays dissuaded vicitms of sexual abuse from withdrawing reported cases and allowed matters to go through court processes.

Tau said the society must dialogue more about the problem of gender-based violence "until we see that there is a real change".

He also mentioned that there were City employees, who continued to suffer from gender-based violence in silence.

According to him, the problem rested in the fact that there was no gender focus when the municipality drafted Integrated Development Plan (IDP).

He implored senior managers to bring issues of women in the City to the fore.

"Going forward we will make sure that our IDP responds to issues of gender-based violence. We will ensure that the city become more gender-responsive," he said.

