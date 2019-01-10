DA leader Mmusi Maimane and Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga do a walkabout and chat to informal traders in Denneboom, Mamelodi. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi

Pretoria - The DA intensified its campaigning in Mamelodi's this morning ahead of the National elections in May as they hoped to galvanise support and win. The party's leader Mmusi Maimane was joined by Tshwane executive mayor Solly Msimanga as they went to see Denneboom informal traders encouraging people along the way to go out in their numbers to register to vote.

Maimane said they wanted to ensure the DA won decisively.

Maimane said he was confident the party would emerge victorious and trump the ANC.

This despite a recent poll released by Ipsos predicting that 6 out of 10 voters will cast their votes for the ANC.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video DA leader Mmusi Maimane and Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga do a walkabout and chat to informal traders in Denneboom, Mamelodi. Video: Sakhile Ndlazi





It predicted that the DA would garner 14% of the vote during the national elections, which are scheduled to take place in May and the Economic Freedom Fighters 9%.

The DA's John Steenhuisen said South Africans should stop treating the polls as gospel.

According to Ipsos, the party’s trust index declined further from negative -19 in November 2017 to -28 in November 2018.

Maimane dismissed the polls calling them a facade with no basis.

Pretoria News