An A Re Yeng bus at a bus stop in the city. The new route will go via Atterbury/January Masilela, then Lynnwood to Simon Vermooten, all the way to the Waltloo and Denneboom. Picture: ANA

Pretoria - Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has described the launch of a multimillion rand A Re Yeng Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Mamelodi as a significant milestone for the City of Tshwane.



He said the BRT Line2 project was part of the integrated rapid public transport network.





"This is a significant milestone as we still have a long way to go in transforming the spatial apartheid planning for our people.





"A Re Yeng is truly leaving its ethos and its slogan of Connecting the Capital, as we build a world class City that truly epitomises the capital of the Republic of South Africa," he said.





The BRT Line2 engineering work comprised of the conventional BRT bus way from the CBD to Mahube Valley in Mamelodi East.





Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa speaks during the launch of A Re Yeng bus transit project in Mamelodi. Video: Rapula Moatshe







It goes via Atterbury/January Masilela, then Lynnwood to Simon Vermooten, all the way to the Waltloo and Denneboom intermodal facility.





Mokgalapa said the project was knitted with other various modes of transport that provided commuters with easy access and encourages many people to use public transport.





The project included the Denneboom Bridge in Waltloo, which would link the CBD to Mahube Valley in Mamelodi east.





The bridge accommodated double BRT lanes, the Transnet and Prasa bridges.





The launch of the A Re Yeng route in Mamelodi. Picture: Rapula Moatshe







Mokgalapa said: "It is quite an exciting moment for the City.





"This is one of the phases of the BRT transport system.





"We are launching a successful completion of the first phase, which includes the Waltloo bridge."





While Mokgalapa celebrated that the project was finished on time, he acknowledged that it was faced with some challenges.





Challenges included potential protest, informal traders and issues emanating from Prasa's reaction to the project.



