WATCH: Mpho Nawa appointed as City of Tshwane's administrator

Pretoria - Former ANC Executive Mayor of the West Rand district municipality Mpho Nawa has been appointed the City of Tshwane's administrator. This was announced by Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile during a media briefing in Pretoria following a decision on March 5 by the provincial executive council to dissolve Tshwane council. He also unveiled former Joburg city manager Mavela Dlamini as the new acting city manager. Both Nawa and Dlamini were announced as part of a 10-member team of experts with vast experiences in various fields such as accounting, corporate governance, finance, public service, project management and labour law. Their scope of work entailed discharging all executive functions of a municipal council and all statutory executive functions of the executive mayor.

Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile announces a team of administrators in Tshwane. Video: Rapula Moatshe





They were also charged with developing a turn-around strategy for the municipality and to ensure the implementation of financial systems, policies and procedures.

Maile emphasised that their appointments were not based on their political affiliation or ideological currents, but on their experience, expertise and long service in local government and the corporate sector.

As an ANC deployee, Nawa previously served as a ward councillor, council Speaker and executive district mayor.

Asked whether Nawa's appointment was an ANC way of taking control of Tshwane through the backdoor, Maile said: "We are not interested in his political views. In government he is not a politician; he is an administrator, an astute one for that matter."

He said Nawa has experience that spanned over 20 years, held a Masters degree and was a PHD candidate.

"He is not a mediocrity. We didn't just pick someone from the street because they are ANC," Maile said.

Dlamini, who served under former Joburg Mayor Amos Masondo, was called from semi-retirement to be part of the team.

He is a civil engineer by profession.

"Mavela Dlamini was the city manager in Joburg. He has a solid track record in Joburg. When we had mayor Masondo there they were able to tar all the Soweto streets," Maile said.

The team would be in office for 90 days and thereafter the IEC would preside over the by-elections in all the city wards.

The South African Local Government Association has warned of the possibility of not going to host the by-elections because of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic.

Maile said: "We met with the IEC already and maybe the problem is that we don't communicate everything we do publicly.The IEC has taken us through the process. They are ready."

While he was mindful of the coronavirus implication on the by-elections, he said: "If there is going to be an issue with the coronavirus they (IEC) will know what to do. We don't want to pronounce on that. It is not our space."

He also said the national command council led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, with the responsibility to make assessment on the Covid-19 situation would advise his department and the IEC on what must happen.

"But we are working on the basis that there will be elections in 90 days and that the team will be here for 90 days," Maile said

Regarding the legal challenge by the DA to overturn the decision to place Tshwane under administration, Maile said: "We are confident that we have a strong case and that has been demonstrated by the articulation of the national council of provinces."

The case would be heard at the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria.

Pretoria News