Buses block an intersection in the city centre. Picture: Val Boje

Pretoria - Disgruntled municipal workers marched down Madiba Street this morning, adding to the traffic jam and traffic chaos in the city centre. They marched to Tshwane House demanding an 18% increase that has been given to senior managers since 2017.

Traffic in the city centre and all roads leading into the city have been backed-up since early this morning.

These workers responsible for service delivery in various departments, said the City of Tshwane failed to commit itself to giving them the increase it unfairly gave undeserving senior managers.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Tshwane Municipal workers sing as they move down Madiba Street from Tshwane House. Video: Val Boje





The workers have threatened to bring the city to a standstill and have achieved that with taxis and cars trying in desperation to find alternatives to the blocked roads - including riding on the pavement and going the wrong way up one-ways - or abandoning their cars on the side of the road and walked.

A metro officer standing watch near a bus in Madiba Street said they were observing as technically they are not allowed to strike but he said they supported the strike and the mayor should take note.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Van Der Hoff road leading into Pretoria CBD was heavily backed up with traffic. Video: Goitsemang Tlhabye





Last week, striking workers outside Tshwane House presented a memorandum, giving 14 days for a response.

Pretoria News