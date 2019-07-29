Pretoria - Disgruntled municipal workers marched down Madiba Street this morning, adding to the traffic jam and traffic chaos in the city centre.
They marched to Tshwane House demanding an 18% increase that has been given to senior managers since 2017.
Traffic in the city centre and all roads leading into the city have been backed-up since early this morning.
These workers responsible for service delivery in various departments, said the City of Tshwane failed to commit itself to giving them the increase it unfairly gave undeserving senior managers.
The workers have threatened to bring the city to a standstill and have achieved that with taxis and cars trying in desperation to find alternatives to the blocked roads - including riding on the pavement and going the wrong way up one-ways - or abandoning their cars on the side of the road and walked.
A metro officer standing watch near a bus in Madiba Street said they were observing as technically they are not allowed to strike but he said they supported the strike and the mayor should take note.
Last week, striking workers outside Tshwane House presented a memorandum, giving 14 days for a response.
Pretoria News