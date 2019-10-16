Pretoria - Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow has told the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria he has been using drugs since he was arrested at the Kgosi-Mampuru II Correctional facility as they were available everywhere.
Ninow took to the stand as his sentencing proceedings began to once again implore on the courts leniency for the rape of the girl in the female bathroom stall of the Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria.
He told the court of how he was full of anger and hatred the day he intentionally raped her as he was heavily on drugs and did not care about anything.
Ninow said his deteriorating state of mind and reckless behavior had in fact started three weeks prior to the rape after he stopped taking his medication.
The reason for this he said was because he said he felt they were not helping him.
He said he started taking a mixture of Crystal Meth and CAT, and even absconding from his job.