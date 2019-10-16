WATCH: Nicholas Ninow recites poem, says he has been using drugs in prison









Nicholas Ninow in court. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow has told the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria he has been using drugs since he was arrested at the Kgosi-Mampuru II Correctional facility as they were available everywhere. Ninow took to the stand as his sentencing proceedings began to once again implore on the courts leniency for the rape of the girl in the female bathroom stall of the Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria. He told the court of how he was full of anger and hatred the day he intentionally raped her as he was heavily on drugs and did not care about anything. Ninow said his deteriorating state of mind and reckless behavior had in fact started three weeks prior to the rape after he stopped taking his medication. To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Nicholas Ninow is surrounded my media as he appears in court. Video: Goitseman Tlhabye

The reason for this he said was because he said he felt they were not helping him. He said he started taking a mixture of Crystal Meth and CAT, and even absconding from his job.

Ninow broke down in tears as he said it had been difficult to say what he had done in public and especially with the media attention as he knew he could not take any of it back.

"I didn't care about anything at that time. I intentionally took her from the bathroom and intentionally did what I did, and the regret only came later."

"I was angry and full of hatred as I was in a tough place in my life.

"If I was sober-minded I would have never done that to anyone let alone to a child."

In trying to show the court how he had been battling his addiction, Ninow also informed the court his drug use had continued since he was arrested.

"Drugs are everywhere in prison and I've been using since I was arrested.

"Everyone knows about my case so I get judged and mistreated by the inmates and the prison officials."

Notwithstanding that he also submitted a poem he had composed for the girl and an apology letter to the family.

The trial is continuing.

