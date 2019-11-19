WATCH: No buses as Tshwane's A Re Yeng drivers protest over wages









A Re Yeng bus drivers demonstrate outside Belle Ombre bus depot. Picture: Rapula Moatshe. Pretoria - Commuters of Tshwane's A Re Yeng buses were on Tuesday left stranded as drivers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) downed tools. Bus drivers working for Tshwane Rapid Transport (TRT), also known known as A Re Yeng, took to the street following disputes with the employer over salary parity with their colleagues in the Mamelodi bus depot. They demonstrated outside Belle Ombre bus depot to air their grievances over pay disparity. They demanded that the employer must give permanent jobs to their colleagues in Mamelodi, who were still on fixed contracts. Their shop steward Humudi Ngwasheng said workers called for contracted drivers to be afforded full benefits enjoyed by full-time workers "because they are all doing the same jobs".

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A Re Yeng bus drivers demonstrate outside Belle Ombre bus depot. Video: Rapula Moatshe.

Workers said they have not received increases or transport allowances since 2016.

"We want our transport allowance to be increased from R1 133 per month to R1 800," said Ngwasheng.

They demanded that an agreement reached between the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) and the employer over the regulation of salary structure be scrapped with immediate effect.

Ngwasheng said:"We want the agreement signed between Satawu and the employer to be scrapped and for a new one to be entered into with Numsa, which is a majority employer."

He said the agreement dictated that workers at entry level must earn R6 000, which was unacceptable to Numsa.

"The salary should be in line with the bargaining council, which is around R12 000.

"We may differ in terms of the overtime we worked, but our salaries should be the same because we are doing the same work," Ngwasheng said.

He said the wage negotiations with the employer started in August last year.

"What the employer is saying is that they can't afford taking fixed contract workers on board permanently because the City of Tshwane is not giving them enough subsidy, " he said.

City's roads and transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge announced the suspension of A Re Yeng buses pending the solution to the impasse.

She said the suspension followed a wage dispute between TRT and the Mamelodi Bus Operations drivers.

Senkubuge said:"All A Re Yeng Bus Operations will remain suspended until further notice.

"We urge our commuters to exercise patience during this period as the suspension is a move to ensure their safety and to safeguard the City's assets. We also encourage commuters to make alternative transport arrangements."

She said the City will update commuters of any developments regarding the bus operations.

"We want to apologise to all our commuters who depend on our public transport services, for the inconvenience that may be caused by the dispute and subsequent suspension of the bus operations," she said.

