Pretoria - Registration and academic activities have come to a halt at Unisa as university employees demand an 8% salary increase.
Workers under the banners of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers (Nehawu) and the Academic and Professional Staff Association (Apsa) trade unions, spread themselves across the institution's various campuses to ensure there was no entry.
Helen Dladla, a representative of Apsa, said labour had organised itself to strike as the employer was still not willing to give the workers what had been negotiated.
Dladla said Unisa had put 6% on the table across the board, which they were not happy about and even opted to take the matter to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).
She said the resolution body had given unions a certificate to strike as workers had called for an 8% increase instead.