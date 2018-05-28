Members of the Concerned Tshwane Liquor traders, Moremogolo Maphuthaditshaba and other anti-drug non-profit organisations are gathered at Eersterust Civic Centre to address drugs and alcohol issues affecting the Eersterust community. Picture: Virgilatte Gwangwa

Pretoria - Gathered at the Eersterust Civic Centre today are members of the Concerned Tshwane Liquor traders, Moremogolo Maphuthaditshaba movement among other anti-drug non-profit organisations to fight issues of drugs that the community is faced with.

Oupa Mthombeni, founder and president of the concerned Tshwane Liquor traders said they approached other non-profit organisations as the fight against drugs needed unity.

"You can never fight drugs alone, we need to unite to fight this destroyer in our communities.

"We have serious problems in our communities and that includes Nyaope and underage drinking.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Members of the Concerned Tshwane Liquor traders, Moremogolo Maphuthaditshaba and other anti-drug non-profit organisations are gathered at Eersterust Civic Centre to address drugs and alcohol issues affecting the Eersterust community. Video: Virgilatte Gwangwa

"But because we are divided, we are failing to fight these problems and now drug dealers are gaining power because of the division in our communities and in the meantime our children are dying," he said.

Mthombeni said drug users were not a problem but the problem was rather those selling drugs to children in the community.

"If we can come together and fight drugs, I promise you that in three months we can conquer this drug problem we have in our communities," said Stella Sebati, founder and chairperson of Moremogolo Maphuthaditshaba.

She told those who had gathered that they were not at the hall to just grace the day, but rather, they wanted to leave a message with the community to say no to drugs and alcohol abuse.

[email protected]

Pretoria News