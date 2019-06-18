Another body of a homeless man has been found on the corner of Justice Mohammed and Troye street in Sunnyside. Picture Goitsemang Tlhabye

Pretoria - Panic and fear have descended on the City of Tshwane's homeless community as the dead body of a fourth homeless man has been discovered. In the last few weeks, bodies of homeless men bludgeoned and stabbed repeatedly to death have been discovered around Magnolia Dell Park in Muckleneuk.

Sunnyside police spokesperson, Captain Daniel Mavimbela, said following the discovery of yet another body a few blocks away from Magnolia Dell on the corner of Justice Mohammed and Troye Street in Sunnyside, police were urging the homeless to sleep in groups.

Mavimbela said while the police were working tirelessly to identify the alleged killers of the mostly middle aged men that are believed to be homeless, they are reiterating the plea for the homeless people to remain vigilant and sleep in groups for safety.

He said the exact cause of death and the motive behind the most recent killing were still a subject of investigation.

Another body of a homeless man has been found on the corner of Justice Mohammed and Troye Street in Sunnyside. Video: Goitsemang Tlhabye

“So far investigations could only reveal that the deceased had suffered an injury towards the back of the head.”

Blood stains crowded by flies and plastic were all that was left on the corner of the street, unbeknown to residents walking along the pavement.

The third body was discovered on the northern side of Magnolia Dell Park on 9 June.

Police are still urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect/s in cases involving the deaths of the homeless men to contact the police anonymously through the Crime Stop Hotline on 0860010111 or Sms Crime Line on 32211.

