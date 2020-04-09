WATCH: Panyaza Lesufi inspects torched Soshanguve High School

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has promised that the four torched schools in Soshanguve will be open when President Cyril Ramaphosa announces the resumption of the academic calendar after the lockdown. Lesufi said that even though the department's coffers were stretched, they would scrape together what they could in order to put temporary measures in place until everything was sorted out. “Anyone that thinks that they will disrupt schooling must think again as it will continue when they reopen. Even if they burn 82 schools they must know that schooling will continue. “It is just a pity that the development of new schools for communities who need them will have to be postponed a bit longer because we have to help these affected schools.” To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi at torched Soshanguve High School. Video: Goitsemang Tlhabye

Soshanguve High School was the latest to be set alight in the early hours of yesterday morning. According to the department, the principal was alerted by a community member that the school was on fire and rushed to join police and firefighters on the scene.

Firefighters managed to put out the fire, but could not save the administration block or any of the valuable equipment or furniture.

The value of the loss is still to be determined and police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In the early hours of Monday morning criminals torched the administration block at Amogelang Secondary School, also in Soshanguve.

The department said that in total four schools had been burned in the community since the start of the lockdown. The other two schools are Phuthanang Primary and Lethabong Secondary.

The picture is no better in the rest of Gauteng as the department said 22 schools had been vandalised in this manner since the lockdown began.

“We really don’t know what is happening in Soshanguve. We are dismayed to report that yet another school has been destroyed by fire, worse within a few days in the same area,” said Lesufi.

“This is worrisome; it looks like the same modus operandi was used we are tempted to believe that there is a syndicate operating in the area and the sooner these cowards are arrested the better.”

The chairperson of Soshanguve High’s governing body, Hlengani Chauke, urged governing bodies and principals of all schools in the province to take measures to protect their schools now as there was no telling where the criminals would strike next.

“I am pleading with the leaders of other schools to move their valuables and store them somewhere safe.

“If they don’t come up with a contingency plan this is going to continue.”

Pretoria News