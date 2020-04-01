WATCH: Panyaza Lesufi visits homeless shelter at Pretoria West Rugby Club

Pretoria - Acting MEC for Social Development Panyaza Lesufi said they wanted to use the lockdown to help the homeless people in the Tshwane reconnect with their families and to develop a “soft skills” approach. He was speaking at the Pretoria West Rugby Club this morning where 370 homeless people have been sheltered for the lockdown. He said one key project they needed to accelerate was to reconnect the homeless with their families. “Just to understand why they left home and bring professionals who will interview them and ensure that where possible they can reconnect them with their families. "That’s very very key,” he said.

The second key thing Lesufi said was to teach them, especially drug users, a “soft skill” to kick the habit.

“This is of course beyond the 21 days, we need to assist them beyond this, because what is going to happen to them?

"It’s back to the streets and back to the drugs,” he said.

He said “soft skill” is like driving a forklift or plumbing and many others were on the agenda.

Dignity packs consisting of toiletries are given to the homeless. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi





“You don’t need three years to drive a forklift or to be a plumber. They should have a skill so they can be independent,” he said.

Lesufi along with Tshwane administrator Mpho Nawa and and social activist Yusuf Ambramjee gave the homeless dignity packs, which consisted of toiletries.

More than 2100 homeless people were taken to the Caledonian Stadium when the lockdown started.

Over the past couple of days they were dispersed to various sites across the city.

Now only 400 drug users remain at the Caledonian Stadium, where they will be receiving methadone and possibly be taken to rehab after the lock down.

Lesufi said the goal was to use the Caledonian Stadium as a reception area for the intake and screening of new arrivals of homeless people and take them to shelters where they will be accommodated in smaller numbers to comply with physical distancing in an attempt to prevent and combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Pretoria News