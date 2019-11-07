The Springbok bus was greeted by thousands at Tshwane House. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi

Pretoria - Springbok fans painted Pretoria green and showed their love for the World Cup Rugby champions as thousands greeted their heroes on an open-top bus parade through the capital following their victory in Japan. Thousands of fans took to the streets to cheer on their heroes as they waved flags and let off flares to create a party atmosphere.

And the players showed their appreciation back to the many supporters who cheered them on.

A sea of green descended on the streets to watch their heroes work their way through the crowds, with incredible scenes showing spectators climbing buildings and bus stops to get a glimpse of the players and the William Webb Ellis trophy.

The pupils at Pretoria High School for Girls were in awe and celebrated as the Springbok bus moved past their school.





Two buses surrounded by police were followed down the streets by supporters carrying green flares as they slowly edged their way towards Tshwane House.

The parade started at the Union Building where the boys were met with an overwhelming reception.