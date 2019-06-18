A file picture of workers on strike at the Zoo last week. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye

Pretoria Zoo employees still demonstrating and demanding the immediate payment of unpaid benefits and are hopeful they will be returning to work on Thursday. Employees affiliated to the National Trade Union Congress who have been on strike for most of last week, said today union representatives were given positive feedback from discussions held in collaboration with the Department of Environmental, Forestry and Fisheries and the Zoo management.

The employees according to union representative and branch secretary, Frans Rasethe, were happy that they might finally be paid what has been long overdue to the workers.

Rasethe said workers had downed tools after the South African National Biodiversity Institute management refused to heed calls for it to pay all of its employees equally.

Particularly those who had been transferred to the institute from the National Research Foundation on April 1 2018.

National Trade Union Congress, branch secretary, Frans Rasethe, on the latest regarding zoo employees protest.





Rasethe said members had no medical aid or housing allowances since the transfer and that they are further aggravated by alleged poor working conditions.

Workers were given the go-ahead to picket by The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration, as of May 21.

“The statement management has sent out that everything in the Zoo is running smoothly is false.

"An inexperienced truck driver accidentally drove into the elephant enclosure recently, that can’t be fine.”

“Our representatives are going back to meet with the minister who is to address the workers salary discrepancies, medical aid and housing benefits before the week is through.”

Rasethe said workers were hoping to be able to return to work on Thursday, if all goes well.

Calls to Zoo spokesperson and Acting Managing Director, Craig Allenby, went unanswered earlier.

Pretoria News