Police on the scene during a protest in Pretoria West. Picture: Matlhatsi Dibakwane

Pretoria - One person was arrested for public violence at a service delivery protest in Pretoria West.



Residents took to the streets to express their disapproval of undocumented foreign nationals who have turned the residential neighbourhood into an industrial area.





They claimed the undocumented foreign nationals and asylum seekers own land, sell drugs, run illegal shops and other businesses in the area.





The protest started with roadblocks on all the streets that move in and out of Pretoria West. Luttig, Buitekant, Soutter and WF Nkomo were the streets barricaded with rocks, rubbish bins and numerous burning tyres.





The South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Department of Tshwane Metro Police (TMPD) as well as spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba were present at the scene of the protest.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba addresses the media on the protests in Pretoria West. Video: Matlhatsi Dibakwane







Residents also claimed undocumented foreign nationals occupied state owned houses.





They demanded that the SAPS, TMPD and the Department of Home Affairs conduct an operation in area.





The Concerned Tshwane Resident Association’s Kgomotso Mathale said some occupied houses have anything between 10 to 30 people living there.





“We feel that this can't be happening in our residential area so we are standing up as community members."



