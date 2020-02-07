Pretoria - Minister of Higher Education and Training Blade Nzimande must act swiftly to intervene and end the national shutdown of Unisa campuses or watch it hurt students academically.
This was a clarion call made by members of the DA Student Organisation (Daso) who stormed into the Department of Higher Education and Training and staged a sit in.
They flooded into the building on Francis Baard Street in Pretoria and refused to leave the floor until an official was delegated to sign and accept their memorandum.
They said maybe Nzimande needed to be reminded that the national shutdown that’s been going on since last year is yet to be resolved and each day that went by was only setting students back.
Daso said members of the South African Student Congress (Sasco), the EFF Student Command (EFFSC) and the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) have blocked all entrances to Unisa campuses across the country.