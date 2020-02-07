WATCH: Protesting DA students want Blade Nzimande to end Unisa shutdown









Daso students stage sit-in at the Department of Higher Education and Training calling on the minister to intervene and end the Unisa shutdown. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - Minister of Higher Education and Training Blade Nzimande must act swiftly to intervene and end the national shutdown of Unisa campuses or watch it hurt students academically. This was a clarion call made by members of the DA Student Organisation (Daso) who stormed into the Department of Higher Education and Training and staged a sit in. They flooded into the building on Francis Baard Street in Pretoria and refused to leave the floor until an official was delegated to sign and accept their memorandum. They said maybe Nzimande needed to be reminded that the national shutdown that’s been going on since last year is yet to be resolved and each day that went by was only setting students back. Daso said members of the South African Student Congress (Sasco), the EFF Student Command (EFFSC) and the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) have blocked all entrances to Unisa campuses across the country.

They’ve been calling for the scrapping of historical debt of students to help those struggling with their finances and the re-opening of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for new students and walk-ins.

They also said students who had debt should be allowed to register and that there should be free registration for vulnerable, poor and missing-middle students.

However, while Daso acknowledged the demands made by the student organisations, they said the national shutdown has prevented students from registering for the new academic year.

DA member of parliament and constituency leader for Daso in Universities, Crezane Bosch, said the actions created fear and intimidation on campuses and among students.

“The shutdown is led by student organisations and civil unions who demand access to accommodation and travel allowance for NSFAS students among others.

“Daso is against the shutdown and believes that all students should have access to the institution of higher learning, which in this case is Unisa.

Unisa Daso student leader Naledi Rikhotso said NSFAS was discriminating and treating Unisa students unfairly compared to full-time students in other universities in terms of benefits.

She said this was unfair especially because Unisa was cheaper such students saved the fund money, but these students struggled for benefits like laptops, data, transport and food allowances.

After handing over a memorandum, they said they’ve given the department seven days to respond or they’ll return to stage another sit in.

Pretoria News