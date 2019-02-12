Academic activities have been suspended at TUT Main campus in Pretoria west as students continue to protest over NSFAS, exclusion of students and accommodation issues. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye

Pretoria - While the majority of Tshwane University of Technology’s (TUT) campuses across the city are going on with ‘business as usual’ the main campus and Emalahleni campuses continue to be plagued by student protests. Police cars and private security could be seen at the university's Pretoria West campus early this morning as student protests continued.

University personnel stood at the traffic lights leading into the university’s main campus advising students that classes were cancelled until further notice.

Meanwhile a handful of students stood at the entrance of the university huddled around the dying fire of tyres they had allegedly started burning in the early hours of the morning.

Students who refused to be named, said they had no intention of vandalising university property as these were resources they would later need.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Academic activities have been suspended at TUT Main campus in Pretoria west as students continue to protest over NSFAS, exclusion of students and accommodation issues. Video: Goitsemang Tlhabye

However they said they would not let academic activities resume until the university management yielded their call to give senior students the same R5 000 book allowance as first year students.

“It does not make sense to give seniors less money because the further up you go in your studies the more expensive books get. One book can cost R3 000 so where will we get the money for the rest of the books.”

Moreover, the students said they were angry that the university and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for allegedly unilaterally taking the decision to stop giving meal allowances to students not residing on university residences.

“So I come all the way from Venda, struggle to get accommodation and now the university changes things. How do these people think we are going to survive without food now?”

University spokesperson, Willa de Ruyter, said the university would be issuing a statement regarding the situation at a later stage.

Student protests erupted last week Thursday at the university’s Mbombela campus, with students blocking roads and has continued to be closed as a result.

Pretoria News