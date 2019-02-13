A R15 million water network replacement project is currently underway in Centurion. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi

Pretoria - A R15 million water network replacement project is currently underway in Centurion. The City of Tshwane this morning handed over the water network replacement project to the appointed contractor.

The handover to the contractor, Motla Projects cc, was done by Councillor Darryl Moss and is scheduled to last 14 months until completion.

Moss said the network replacement is aimed at substituting the dilapidated water infrastructure in Clubview and Hennopspark.

“The existing water reticulation is approximately 60-years-old and has reached the end of the design’s lifespan.

Water reticulation replacement is critical due to the dolomitic ground formation and the possibility of sinkholes forming when water pipes are leaking in the area”, said Moss.

Ward Councillor of the area, Ina Strijdom said the new network was going to help in curbing sinkholes in the area.

“We have had frequent pipe bursts which activate the dolomite and cause sinkholes,” she said.

