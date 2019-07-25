President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Dr. Zwelini Mkhize officially sign the Presidential Health Compact at Dr. George Mukhari Academic hospital. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye

Pretoria - A miracle and historic agreement for an ailing health system is what health stakeholders are calling the official signing of the Presidential Health Compact by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The signing of the compact was attended by private health entities, health stakeholders, all MECs of health from all provinces, traditional healers and research organisations.

Ramaphosa said there was nothing like witnessing the spirit of “Thuma Mina” personified as with entities collaborating and working together to bring about the new dawn of a health system in the country.

While at the same time the compact would also enable the government to pull resources and finances together in order to start tackling the backlog and challenges crippling the health system.

As he said he believed that: “A healthy population is a productive population, an industrious nation and quite frankly the bedrock of any thriving economy.”

Dr Zwelini Mkhize, the newly appointed Minister of Health, took to detailing the 9 pillars supporting the presidential compact.

Which would include amongst other things ensuring patients no longer had to wait in long queues, and poor treatment by staff to no longer be tolerated in public health facilities.

With health facilities even at the primary level to be monitored by oversight committees.

Mkhize said corruption was another element that would not be allowed in health, with the Special Investigative Unit to prosecute those working against the success of the plan.

Ramaphosa said the signing was not just another reform or pipeline objective but rather a huge leap forward and a crucial building block to reaching the National Health Insurance plan.

Pretoria News