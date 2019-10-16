WATCH: Rapist Nicholas Ninow believes he can be an 'amazing person' if given another chance









Convicted rapist, Nicholas Ninow in the dock before testifying in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria. Ninow was found guilty of raping a seven-year-old girl, being in possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow believes he can be an "amazing person" if given another chance because he is now motivated to keep focused on fighting his drug addiction. This is despite him admitting in court that he had continued to make use of drugs since his arrest for the rape of the 7-year-old girl in the female bathroom cubicle of the Dros restuarant in Silverton in 2018. In trying to show the court how he had been and still was battling his addiction, Ninow informed the court of how his drug use had continued unabated. "Drugs are everywhere in prison and I've been using them since I was arrested. Everyone knows about this so I get judged and mistreated by the inmates and prison officials." He told the court that he had used drugs up to 20 times at the Kgosi-Mampuru II Correctional facility he was being detained at.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Convicted rapist, Nicholas Ninow testifies in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency(ANA)





Ninow was speaking during his sentencing in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria yesterday.

Psychologist Marina Genis in delivering her report to the court, said that Ninow had indicated remorse for his actions, especially with regards to the impact it had on the girl and her family.

And stating in his own words: “She did not deserve what I did to her. She did nothing.”

Genis said that even though Ninow had failed to curb his drug addicttion during previous programmes, he had also indicated during their sessions that he was now motivated to quit.

However, she also told the court he tended to use drugs in stressful situations and to avoid his problems.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Nicholas Ninow's grandmother Pauline Gericke testifies. Video: Goitsemang Tlhabye





By Ninow’s own account he has said he was full of anger and hatred the day he intentionally raped the girl as he was heavily on drugs and did not care about anything.

He alleged his deteriorating state of mind and reckless behavior had in fact started three weeks prior to the rape after he had stopped taking his bipolar medication.

The reason for this, he said he felt they were not helping him.

Ninow broke down in tears as he said it had been difficult to say what he had done in public and especially with the media attention as he knew he could not take any of it back.

"I didn't care about anything at that time. I intentionally took her from the bathroom and intentionally did what I did, and the regret only came later."

"I was angry and full of hatred as I was in a tough place in my life. If I was sober-minded I would have never done that to anyone let alone to a child."

A belief his grandmother also shared when she testified how Ninow was not the child she raised when he was on drugs.

Nicholas Ninow hugs his grandmother Pauline Gericke. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye





Notwithstanding that Ninow submitted a poem he had composed for the girl and an apology letter to the family.

However, State prosecutor, Dorah Ngobeni, said according to a victim impact statement, the 7-year-old girl verbalised how she was having nightmares of the incident.

Ngobeni said the image of Ninow walking into the bathroom stall with his red t-shirt was the image that now haunted the little girl every night before she went to sleep.

She questioned Ninow's remorse stating that if he had indeed been sorry for his actions he would have taken the courts into his confidence and told the truth as to what really happened on the day.

Instead she said Ninow was now trying to seek a "discount" by blaming all of his actions on the drug addiction he had been battling with since he was 13-years-old.

This as she said he had failed to indicate at any point during the trial proceedings that he wanted to apologise to the family or the little girl until now.

Ngobeni said what made the poem Ninow wrote particularly telling was how he had also put himself in the poem and what he was going through.

Ninow vehemently denied looking for a discount or not being genuine. Repeating that a sober him would have committed the said act and that he acknowledged that he had to pay for his actions.

Ngobeni also brought the courts attention of how Ninow was described by his own fiance in a probation officers report, as being more sexually active after having consumed excessive amounts of alcohol and drugs, but said he had never forced himself on her.

“I put it to you that you intended on having sexual intercourse on that day and there is no such thing as it happened in the spur of the moment as you would like this court to believe.”

Judgement is expected on Thursday, after the state calls its witness.

Pretoria News